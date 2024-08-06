Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Four-bed home in Seaton Carew hotspot up for sale

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:32 BST
A four-bed terraced house on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, is now up for sale.

This period property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a well-maintained garden.

This home is currently on the market for £365,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

1. The Green, Seaton Carew

This gorgeous property has stunning sea views and is only a stone's throw away from the beach and sea front amenities.

2. Sea views

This home has a lovely spacious lounge featuring the original period fireplace and log burning fire.

3. Lounge

This open plan kitchen leads into a cosy dining area and also has a garden snug at the back that overlooks the garden.

4. Kitchen

