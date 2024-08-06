This period property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a well-maintained garden.
This home is currently on the market for £365,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. The Green, Seaton Carew
This terraced house on The Green, in Seaton Carew, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove
2. Sea views
This gorgeous property has stunning sea views and is only a stone's throw away from the beach and sea front amenities. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This home has a lovely spacious lounge featuring the original period fireplace and log burning fire. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This open plan kitchen leads into a cosy dining area and also has a garden snug at the back that overlooks the garden. Photo: Rightmove
