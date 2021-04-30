Four children and a woman saved in 'dangerous' rescue in Peterlee after getting in difficulty in deep mud

A woman and four children had to be rescued after getting into difficulty in deep mud near Cornfield Garth in Peterlee/ Photo: County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

A woman and four children have been brought to safety by fire crews from an embankment in Peterlee after getting into difficulty earlier this afternoon (Friday, April 30).

Police, ambulance crews and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s Water Unit were also at the scene near to Cornfield Garth.

The rescue, which has been described as “extremely complex and dangerous”, took place in a “difficult location” and specialist equipment was needed to bring the woman and the children across the unstable ground.

The group of five was saved quickly, Durham Fire and Rescue have said.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager, Rob Cherrie said: “Two crews from Peterlee Fire station and a crew from Spennymoor responded to reports of a woman and four children in difficulty in deep mud in a ravine near to Cornfield Garth, Peterlee at 2pm this afternoon.

“Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s Water Rescue Unit, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Durham Constabulary were also at the scene.

“Crews used specialist equipment to reach the woman and children to ensure they were brought to safety across the unstable ground.

"Luckily, all five were rescued quickly and I’d like to commend our crews and our colleagues from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their professionalism in what was an extremely complex and dangerous rescue in a difficult location".