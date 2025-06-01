Shortly before 2pm on Sunday, June 1, three German Shepherd dogs escaped from a property on Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool, and attacked several people in the street.

Four people are in hospital and three dogs have been seized by police following an incident in Hartlepool.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.54pm on Sunday, 1 June to reports of several people injured in the Sheriff Street area of Hartlepool.

"We dispatched three ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader to the scene.

"We transported one patient to North Tees hospital for further treatment and treated three additional patients on-scene for minor injuries before they made their own way to hospital.”

All of the dogs have been removed from the property by officers and the area has been made safe again.

Residents had been asked by police earlier in the day to stay away from the area and remain indoors with their doors closed.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We are aware of some speculation circulating on social media and can confirm that none of the dogs have been destroyed.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference 98951.”