Free course aims to help Hartlepool businesses and jobseekers after pandemic

It is fully funded by Hartlepool charity The PFC Trust, which was founded by Frances and Patrick Connolly in 2019, and will be delivered both face to face and online.

Chief executive Frances Connolly, who launched the trust with her husband after their £114.9m EuroMillions lottery win, stated: “The past two years have been really hard for a lot of people.

"Businesses have closed and people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Paine, the co-founder of the Rebel Business School, which is delivering a free course in Hartlepool later this month.

“We really want to help change that, fight unemployment and help get people back up on their feet.

"I’d love it if we could help people so that they could be in a position to help others too."The PFC Trust has secured Rebel Business School to deliver the programme.

It is designed to help small businesses, those seeking work, the self-employed and those wanting to change careers or improve their life skills.

The course will cover all aspects of starting and running a business from sales and marketing to launching a website as well as dealing with tax and legal issues.

PFC Trust co-founder Frances Connolly.

It aims to show people that “anyone can launch a business” even if they do not have any money or a business plan.The Hartlepool Rebel Business School will be held at Hartlepool College of Further Education for up to 100 people in person and via Zoom for those who cannot physically attend.

It takes place from Monday, February 21, to Friday, March 4, from 9.30am until 2.30pm.

Rebel Business School co-founder Simon Paine said: “The world has changed in a big way over the past two years, but that means there will be great opportunities for those who take them.

“Many people in Hartlepool and the surrounding area will have experienced a really difficult time in the past year, but we are here to help them bounce back.

“Our message is simple. You don’t need money, an expensive education or a big plan to start a business, you just need to find something you love and a bit of help.”

The Rebel Business School event is available to everyone in Hartlepool and surrounding areas.

Book free place via the Rebel Business School website at https://therebelschool.com/hartlepool

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.