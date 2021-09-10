Free Hartlepool family day offers tips on keeping safe in water

The day, organised by the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), is free and takes place on Sunday, September 19, from 10am-4pm at Hartlepool Historic Quay car park.

Hartlepool RNLI water safety officer Jayne Mandeville said: “The team are really looking forward to meeting the public and getting the message across on how to safely have fun with inflatables and enjoy water sports.

"We can explain the use of lifejackets and buoyancy aids which is important as activities such as paddle boarding increases in popularity.

From left, Elliot Rogers, RNLI water safety co-ordinator for the North East, and Hartlepool RNLI water safety officer Jayne Mandeville.

“We are hoping to have the Puddle Ducks team here along with Cleveland Fire Brigade, an ambulance from Cipher Medical, Coastguard, Cleveland Police and our popular RNLI mascot Stormy Stan will make a visit.'

For further information about the event, contact Jayne via email at [email protected]

