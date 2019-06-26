Free talk by Harry Potter book illustrator in Hartlepool
One of Britain’s leading book illustrators is set to appear at a free event in Hartlepool.
Former Children’s Laureate Chris Riddell OBE, the Observer’s political cartoonist and whose work featured in the original Harry Potter books as well as the much-loved Ottoline children’s book series, will be giving a public talk The Northern School of Art’s Lecture Theatre in Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 2.
Organised by The Northern Festival of Illustration, the event takes place between 1.30pm and 2.30 pm.
Riddell’s illustration talents were also used to illustrate J.K. Rowling's gloriously inventive fairy tale collection, The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
To book free tickets to attend visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-northern-festival-of-illustration-chris-riddell-obe-tickets-63328926524