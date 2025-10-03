Friends and family fulfilled the ambition of a beloved Hartlepool woman when they braved a yellow weather warning to conquer one of Britain’s highest mountain’s in her memory.

Loved ones of the late Christine Swift, who sadly died last October following a cancer diagnosis aged just 52, successfully scaled Mount Snowdon, in Wales, raising almost £3,000 for Alice House Hospice.

The emotional climb was the fulfilment of a dream that wellness and life coach Christine shared with friends to mark their 50th birthdays in 2022.

Christine, a mum of two, always wanted to climb Snowdonia but never got round to it, and last year she was tragically diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma.

Friends of the late Christine Swift from Hartlepool proudly display a flag bearing her picture after reaching the top of Mount Snowdon.

She passed away at Alice House Hospice leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength.

Christine is remembered by those who knew her for her incredible positivity and selflessness.

Friend Emma Martindale, who joined in the climb, said: “A true pillar of the community, Christine was known for putting others first.

"Shortly after the lockdown, she generously gave her time to hold free workshops for local people on living with the menopause and resilience, offering invaluable support and coping mechanisms for stress.

Family and friends of Christine, including her daughter Nancy Woods, 11, (second from right) at Mount Snowdon.

“She was a positive force, well-loved by everyone whose path she crossed.”

Loved ones, including Christine’s children Theo, 19, and 12-year-old Nancy, channelled her spirit when they tackled the mountain and completed the challenging ascent.

Friends travelled from Bournemouth, Northampton, Wigan, Runcorn and Hartlepool to be part of the day.

Armed with remembrance stones and a large flag bearing Christine’s picture, Emma said the group felt she was with them every step of the way, a feeling confirmed when a rainbow broke through the clouds during their climb.

The group was buoyed by well wishes from the community, especially from Christine’s mum, Letitia.

The team has raised over £2,900 for Alice House Hospice in thanks for the care it gave Christine.

The hospice said: “Christine’s kindness, courage and determination inspired everyone who knew her and her legacy continues to make a difference for local people and families.”

“From all of us at Alice House Hospice, thank you for turning Christine’s dream into reality and for your incredible support.”

The climb team’s fundraising page is still open and they’re hoping to hit £4000.

To donate visit: https://alicehousehospice.enthuse.com/pf/christine-swift