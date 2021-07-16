Friends climb 10,000ft in a day in Lord of the Rings fancy dress costumes in memory of Hartlepool friend

Over the course of 24 hours on Friday, July 16, the group will attempt to climb and descend Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon dressed as Lord of the Rings characters, with designated drivers taking them from one destination to the other.

The fellowship of 25 are undertaking the ambitious challenge to help raise money for a foundation in memory of close friend Lewis Boyd-Hill, from Hartlepool, who tragically took his own life earlier this year.

Their journey will recreate scenes from the movie trilogy where the Fellowship of the Ring trek across mountains.

Fellowship members Nicholas Curtin, as Sam, left, and Jake Noble as Merry with fellow members gathered around.

Secondary school history teacher Lewis was a huge fan of JRR Tolkien’s stories and loved being outdoors.

The foundation, called the Pieman PT Foundation after one of Lewis’s nicknames, will aim to help people with mental health issues.

Daniel Oram 29, also from Hartlepool, who was one of Lewis’s closest friends, said: "I expect it to be a little bit emotional.

"It’s the first time a lot of us have seen each other since the funeral because of lockdowns and living in various parts of the country.”

Lewis Boyd-Hill loved going for hikes.

There was no wake following the funeral due to Covid restrictions at the time and Daniel has said the trek will give them a chance to talk about Lewis and remember the happy memories.

Health and safety advisor Daniel said: "I think that’s what we missed. After the funeral there was no wake. Because the situation with Covid, we all went out separate ways.

“But this is kind of going to be a bit like that, I suppose, where we get to meet up, and talk, and reminisce and have a cry on each other.”

The fancy dress outfits, which include an inflatable spider costume and eight-feet tree costume, will add in an extra challenge and with temperatures set to reach highs of 24°C, the journey is not going to be easy.

Daniel, who was friends with Lewis since nursery, said: “I suppose Lewis wouldn’t want us doing it too easy.

"I’m sure Lewis is looking down, laughing and putting an extra challenge in there.”

You can donate and follow updates of the journey by going to www.gofundme.com and searching for Pieman PT Foundation.

