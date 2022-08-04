Friends set up scheme to help cut school uniform costs in Hartlepool by recycling and reusing unwanted uniforms

Wellness Walks organisers Natalie Frankland, 34, and Rachael Liddle, 42, have teamed up with Carol Wilson, 43, and Rachael Chadwick, 36, to recycle school clothes to give to those in need.

Items that can be donated include jumpers; shirts, trousers, skirts and pinafores, coats, ties, blazers, PE kits, schoolbags and shoes.

Natalie, organiser of Wellness Walks in Hartlepool, said: “After working with families for many years, and being parents ourselves, we know how costly school uniforms can be, especially if you have two, three, or four children as we do.

Organisers Rachael Chadwick, 36 and a volunteer (left), Rachael Liddle, 42 (middle back) and Natalie Frankland, 34 (right).

"We want to take away that stress for parents.

"With the current cost of living crisis, the worry around gas and electric prices, fuel prices and the rising cost of food prices, we wanted to help parents and families have one less thing to worry about.”

Natalie also spoke about the environmental impact of clothes production.

According to a 2019 report by the UK Parliament, around 300,000 tonnes of textiles are thrown away each year. Only one percent of which is recycled.

Unwanted school uniforms have been donated and are being sorted ready for delivery or collection.

"On average, each household bins more than 25kg of textiles a year.

"Rather than adding to the landfill mountains, we want to encourage everyone to play their part in helping us to sustain our beautiful environment.”

The scheme will be open all year with a focus on the seasons to ensure all children have the appropriate uniform.