Siblings Lewis and James Boyd-Hill were both witty with incredible sense of humour.

But they sadly died within over a year of each other after secondary school history teacher Lewis took his own life in 2021, aged 28, and James suffered a sudden cardiac arrest last December, just weeks before his 25th birthday.

Daniel Oram, 31, who grew up alongside the brothers and was close friends with Lewis, said: “James was very similar to Lewis in his mannerisms, humour, even his voice, how he carried himself.

Lewis (left) and Daniel (right) were close friends.

"It was always comforting to have James around because he was very much like Lewis and now we’ve lost both of them.”

“Humorous” and “witty” James was very ambitious and was working his dream job as an esports consultant in London.

Daniel added: "When he set himself a goal, he always achieved it.”

Now Lewis and James’s friends will be donning Lord of the Rings fancy dress and climbing the second highest peaks in 24 hours to raise money for a lasting tribute to the brothers.

The fellowship of friends in Lord of the Rings fancy dress before taking on their first fundraising challenge in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Daniel said the event, on Friday, August 11, is set to be emotional.

In 2021 the group climbed the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales to help raise money for a foundation in Lewis’s name, Pieman PT.

They also cycled over 100 miles from Lancaster to Hartlepool in 2022.

Both times the friends transformed as Lord of the Rings characters in memory of Lewis, who was a huge fan of JRR Tolkein’s stories.

Lewis (left) and James were both humorous and funny.

Dad-of-two Daniel said: "I think it’s quite emotional as well because the first time was for Lewis and now in a short space of time we are doing it for his younger brother and you think there’s going to be a lot of memories from the first one and now we’re doing it without the main guy, his little brother.

"His little brother, James, was actually Frodo in the first one. Now we’ve lost Frodo and it feels a bit strange.”

The funds will be used for two memorial benches in Ward Jackson Park, where Lewis, James and their friends spent a lot of time growing up.

"It used to be the walk home from school. We spent a lot of time there. We played football there growing up,” Daniel said.

There are already two other benches, one in London for James and another for Lewis in Leyburn, where the family used to go on holiday.

It is hoped the benches could later feature a QR code with mental health helplines.