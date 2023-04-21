Josh Newton, also known in Hartlepool as the Cake King, is launching his new cocktail business, Chipp’n’tails, next month, where he will serve a range of signature cocktails and hand-cut chunky chips.

His mini mobile van business is available to hire for garden parties, home celebrations and venues across the North East.

Josh, who is known for his extravagant cakes, said: “With Chipp’n’tails, we have access to key ingredients used in nearly all cocktail bars, experienced bartenders, signature cocktail recipes and a mobile bar that has been specifically designed for mixing cocktails.

Josh Newton launches his new cocktail business, Chip'n'tails.

"The customers can use their own playlists, decorations and can hire our services to add to the atmosphere of their event.”

Josh initially planned on opening a cocktail bar but, after months of deliberating, decided on a mobile cocktail van instead.

He said: "It’s amazing to see the designs and planning starting to come to life and I can’t wait to see people enjoying the cocktail van throughout the summer at their special occasions.”

He added: "It’s going to be a summer of parties and cocktails. What’s not to love?”

Josh Newton in his former Cake King days. Picture by FRANK REID

But cocktails is not all he does.

Josh, 27, is recognised across the town for his skills and creativity in the kitchen, where he makes cakes in the shape of lifelike dogs, games consoles, cars, a McDonald's meal and even a jar of chocolate spread.

He is now, however, swapping his spatula for a cocktail shaker.

Josh said: “The business was born out of frustration. I think it’s really difficult to do a good selection of drinks, particularly cocktails, at a garden party or at home unless you hire a cocktail bar.”

He added: “For me, Chipp’n’tails is about creating the bar experience in the comfort of someone’s own space.”

Customers can hire the fully kitted out Citroen HY van from May when the business will officially launch.

Josh is excited for the opening of his new business and hopes it will be a huge hit for the summer.