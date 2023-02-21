Founded in the 7th Century, Hartlepool is a seaside town that has buildings dating back to the 12th Century.
From churches and sea defences to farms and homes, Hartlepool is steeped in rich history.
This list is not exhaustive.
1. Chaplains Well, Hart Village
This property originally stood as the vicarage to St Mary Magdalene Church, with elements of 18th Century craftsmanship, possibly earlier, featured throughout the property.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Home Farm, Elwick Village Green
Home Farm dates back to the late 17th to early 18th Century and has served as both a home dwelling and stables.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. St John the Baptist Church, Greatham Village
St John the Baptist Church is nestled in the tranquil village of Greatham, dating back to the 12th Century.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Manor House Farm, Newton Bewley
Manor House Farm is an 18th Century farmhouse with 19th Century additions including outbuildings and stables.
Photo: Frank Reid