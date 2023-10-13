Do you enjoy the rustle of leaves underneath your feet while out for an autumn stroll?
From Crimdon Dene to Greatham and Hart and from coast to countryside, these are just some of the local walks suitable for a range of ages and abilities.
1. Headland Walk
From the Heugh Gun Battery to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Steetley Pier
Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of an autumn sunset. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own swing. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Blue Lagoon, North Gare, Seaton Carew
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks
Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks offers a refreshing and adventurous walk with hidden caves and sand dunes. Photo: Frank Reid