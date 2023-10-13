News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Hartlepool Marina, Crimdon Beach, Steetley Pier and Seaton Snook Stroll.

From coast to countryside: 14 autumn walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool

Do you enjoy the rustle of leaves underneath your feet while out for an autumn stroll?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Oct 2022, 15:53 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST

From Crimdon Dene to Greatham and Hart and from coast to countryside, these are just some of the local walks suitable for a range of ages and abilities.

1. Headland Walk

From the Heugh Gun Battery to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Steetley Pier

Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of an autumn sunset. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own swing. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Blue Lagoon, North Gare, Seaton Carew

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks

Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks offers a refreshing and adventurous walk with hidden caves and sand dunes. Photo: Frank Reid

