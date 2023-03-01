News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left: The Fisherman's Arms; Castle Eden Inn; No8 Bar; and The Golden Lion.
From coast to countryside: Here are 10 dog friendly pubs in Hartlepool

Are you looking for a pooch-friendly pub?

By Madeleine Raine
12 hours ago

Whether you want to enjoy a pint with your Poodle, a glass of wine with your Westiepoo or a gin with your Golden Retriever, you will never be too far from a dog-friendly pub in Hartlepool.

Below is a selection of Hartlepool’s dog-friendly pubs to give you that post-walk pint, a hearty meal or pub quiz.

This list is not exhaustive.

1. No8 Bar, Scarborough Street

Hidden away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, No8 Bar offers a relaxed setting for all dog lovers and owners to escape the cold and put their feet up.

2. The Fisherman's Arms, Southgate, the Headland

Well-known for its 46-feet-tall fisherman's wife mural, the Fisherman's Arms serves pints for people and water for pooches.

3. The Drunken Duck, Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew

The Drunken Duck is full of quirky and curious objects, as well as cosy sofas perfect for a good old dog nap. Can you spot any?

4. The 9 Anchors, The Front, Seaton Carew

The 9 Anchors is a quirky and rustic micro pub that prides itself on providing a unique experience for both you and your pooch.

