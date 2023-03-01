Whether you want to enjoy a pint with your Poodle, a glass of wine with your Westiepoo or a gin with your Golden Retriever, you will never be too far from a dog-friendly pub in Hartlepool.
Below is a selection of Hartlepool’s dog-friendly pubs to give you that post-walk pint, a hearty meal or pub quiz.
This list is not exhaustive.
1. No8 Bar, Scarborough Street
Hidden away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, No8 Bar offers a relaxed setting for all dog lovers and owners to escape the cold and put their feet up.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Fisherman's Arms, Southgate, the Headland
Well-known for its 46-feet-tall fisherman's wife mural, the Fisherman's Arms serves pints for people and water for pooches.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Drunken Duck, Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew
The Drunken Duck is full of quirky and curious objects, as well as cosy sofas perfect for a good old dog nap. Can you spot any?
Photo: Frank Reid
4. The 9 Anchors, The Front, Seaton Carew
The 9 Anchors is a quirky and rustic micro pub that prides itself on providing a unique experience for both you and your pooch.
Photo: Frank Reid