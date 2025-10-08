The Hartlepool Mail has compiled a list of just some of the businesses that have opened in town since May.
1. Butterfold Bakery
Partners Scott Sutherland and Rebecca Robinson have brought their business Butterfold Bakery to The Norton Hotel, in Seaton Carew. They sell a range of artisan breads, pastries and sweet treats. Photo: Other, third party
2. Leader Trade
Online-based trade supplier Leader Trade launched its first purpose-built trade centre at the beginning of July in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, designed especially for professional tradespeople. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Birch Coffee Shop
Couple Sarah Allan and Chino Rocha opened Birch Coffee Shop on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 26. They offer a range of speciality coffees, teas, sourdough toasties and pastries, as well as soup during the colder months. Photo: Stu Norton
4. One-Stop Building Shop
Hannon Construction unveiled its One-Stop Building Shop premises on Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, in August. The company, which is run by Joel Hannon, has been operating for five years and offers a range of services such as building, steelwork, architectural design and planning and structural engineering. Photo: Stu Norton