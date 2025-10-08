Here are nine new businesses to try in Hartlepool.placeholder image
From coffee shops and bakeries to construction companies and bars: Nine new Hartlepool businesses to try

By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:38 BST
Looking for a new business to try? Then you are in the right place.

The Hartlepool Mail has compiled a list of just some of the businesses that have opened in town since May.

Partners Scott Sutherland and Rebecca Robinson have brought their business Butterfold Bakery to The Norton Hotel, in Seaton Carew. They sell a range of artisan breads, pastries and sweet treats.

1. Butterfold Bakery

Partners Scott Sutherland and Rebecca Robinson have brought their business Butterfold Bakery to The Norton Hotel, in Seaton Carew. They sell a range of artisan breads, pastries and sweet treats. Photo: Other, third party

Online-based trade supplier Leader Trade launched its first purpose-built trade centre at the beginning of July in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, designed especially for professional tradespeople.

2. Leader Trade

Online-based trade supplier Leader Trade launched its first purpose-built trade centre at the beginning of July in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, designed especially for professional tradespeople. Photo: Stu Norton

Couple Sarah Allan and Chino Rocha opened Birch Coffee Shop on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 26. They offer a range of speciality coffees, teas, sourdough toasties and pastries, as well as soup during the colder months.

3. Birch Coffee Shop

Couple Sarah Allan and Chino Rocha opened Birch Coffee Shop on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 26. They offer a range of speciality coffees, teas, sourdough toasties and pastries, as well as soup during the colder months. Photo: Stu Norton

Hannon Construction unveiled its One-Stop Building Shop premises on Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, in August. The company, which is run by Joel Hannon, has been operating for five years and offers a range of services such as building, steelwork, architectural design and planning and structural engineering.

4. One-Stop Building Shop

Hannon Construction unveiled its One-Stop Building Shop premises on Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, in August. The company, which is run by Joel Hannon, has been operating for five years and offers a range of services such as building, steelwork, architectural design and planning and structural engineering. Photo: Stu Norton

