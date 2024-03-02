Here then, are 25 photos of people going about their every day lives in Greatham from the 1980s up until the present day.
1. Greatham Feast
Residents dress up in fancy dress for the annual Greatham Feast in 2010. Photo: TC
2. Hospital of God
Residents gather at the Hospital of God for a carol service in 2009. Photo: TC
3. Happy Christmas
Children enjoy a trip to see Santa at the Greatham Christmas market in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sweet treat anyone?
Justine Whitfield shares her sweet treats at her general store in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid