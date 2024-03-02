News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone in any of these photos from Greatham over the decades?Do you recognise anyone in any of these photos from Greatham over the decades?
From Greatham Feast and street parades to sporting events and school nativities: Here are 25 photos of life in Greatham over the decades

Nestled on the outskirts of Hartlepool, Greatham is a popular destination for residents and locals alike.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT

Here then, are 25 photos of people going about their every day lives in Greatham from the 1980s up until the present day.

Residents dress up in fancy dress for the annual Greatham Feast in 2010.

1. Greatham Feast

Residents dress up in fancy dress for the annual Greatham Feast in 2010. Photo: TC

Residents gather at the Hospital of God for a carol service in 2009.

2. Hospital of God

Residents gather at the Hospital of God for a carol service in 2009. Photo: TC

Children enjoy a trip to see Santa at the Greatham Christmas market in 2009.

3. Happy Christmas

Children enjoy a trip to see Santa at the Greatham Christmas market in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid

Justine Whitfield shares her sweet treats at her general store in 2015.

4. Sweet treat anyone?

Justine Whitfield shares her sweet treats at her general store in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

