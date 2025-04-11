Here then, are some photos of people across Hartlepool with their furry friends – and some not so furry reptiles.
1. Claws n Paws
Erika and Paul Nugent are pictured with two of the animals at the Summerhill Lane Claws n Paws Animal Rescue Centre in 2009. Photo: TC
2. Hard at work
Marta Kasperek enjoys her time working at Tweddle Farm in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Zoolab
Zoolab comes to the central library in 2009. Photo: LH
4. Raffle winner
Norman Stephens (centre) from Horden Football Club is the raffle winner at Tweddle Farm in 2009. Pictured alongside him is Denise and Peter Wayman, owners of Tweddle Farm. Photo: LH
