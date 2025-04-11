Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people and their pets?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people and their pets?
From household pets to exotic reptiles: 17 retro photos of people in Hartlepool and their furry friends

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:24 BST
Many households these days have pets – from cats and dogs to hamsters and gold fish.

Here then, are some photos of people across Hartlepool with their furry friends – and some not so furry reptiles.

Erika and Paul Nugent are pictured with two of the animals at the Summerhill Lane Claws n Paws Animal Rescue Centre in 2009.

Erika and Paul Nugent are pictured with two of the animals at the Summerhill Lane Claws n Paws Animal Rescue Centre in 2009. Photo: TC

Marta Kasperek enjoys her time working at Tweddle Farm in 2005.

Marta Kasperek enjoys her time working at Tweddle Farm in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Zoolab comes to the central library in 2009.

Zoolab comes to the central library in 2009. Photo: LH

Norman Stephens (centre) from Horden Football Club is the raffle winner at Tweddle Farm in 2009. Pictured alongside him is Denise and Peter Wayman, owners of Tweddle Farm.

Norman Stephens (centre) from Horden Football Club is the raffle winner at Tweddle Farm in 2009. Pictured alongside him is Denise and Peter Wayman, owners of Tweddle Farm. Photo: LH

