We thought it only fitting to honour some of the forces veterans who have featured in the pages of the Hartlepool Mail over the years.

They range from those who took part in some of the key moments of the Second World War, to those who served their country in recent years.

We salute you all.

1 . Hartlepool forces veterans Some of the many proud forces veterans to have featured in the Mail over the years. Photo: Mail Photo Sales

2 . Dunkirk Veteran Dunkirk veteran Terry Lewis celebrated his 100th birthday in 2018. Back from left Royal British Legion Charlie Humprey, Hartlepool Mayor Allan Barclay, Royal Britsh Legion's Danny Madge and David Stacey. Terry passed away in 2022 aged 103. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . Darren Kamara Hartlepool RAF told in 2015 how he would have been homeless without Help for Heroes.The former Lance Corporal had been injured during a tour of Afghanistan in 2007. Photo: NOP UGC SUPPLIED Photo Sales