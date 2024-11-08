From Second World War, to Falklands and Afghanistan: 15-photos of Hatlepool veterans

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:29 BST
Remembrance is here and once again we pause to pay tribute to our servicemen and women.

We thought it only fitting to honour some of the forces veterans who have featured in the pages of the Hartlepool Mail over the years.

They range from those who took part in some of the key moments of the Second World War, to those who served their country in recent years.

We salute you all.

Some of the many proud forces veterans to have featured in the Mail over the years.

1. Hartlepool forces veterans

Some of the many proud forces veterans to have featured in the Mail over the years. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Dunkirk veteran Terry Lewis celebrated his 100th birthday in 2018. Back from left Royal British Legion Charlie Humprey, Hartlepool Mayor Allan Barclay, Royal Britsh Legion's Danny Madge and David Stacey. Terry passed away in 2022 aged 103.

2. Dunkirk Veteran

Dunkirk veteran Terry Lewis celebrated his 100th birthday in 2018. Back from left Royal British Legion Charlie Humprey, Hartlepool Mayor Allan Barclay, Royal Britsh Legion's Danny Madge and David Stacey. Terry passed away in 2022 aged 103. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Hartlepool RAF told in 2015 how he would have been homeless without Help for Heroes.The former Lance Corporal had been injured during a tour of Afghanistan in 2007.

3. Darren Kamara

Hartlepool RAF told in 2015 how he would have been homeless without Help for Heroes.The former Lance Corporal had been injured during a tour of Afghanistan in 2007. Photo: NOP UGC SUPPLIED

Photo Sales
Ron Payne from Hartlepool was one of the town's D-Day veterans. He described his experience of the momentous event with the Mail in 2008.

4. D-Day veteran

Ron Payne from Hartlepool was one of the town's D-Day veterans. He described his experience of the momentous event with the Mail in 2008. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AfghanistanHartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice