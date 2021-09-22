Fuel crisis will add to 'perfect storm' of conditions facing families this winter says Hartlepool community chief

Sasha Bedding manager of The Wharton Trust, The Annexe with some of the food they give away to the community.

Sacha Bedding, chief executive of The Wharton Trust, which supports people in the Dyke House area of town, says the combination of rising grocery and fuel bills, expected food shortages and changes to Universal Credit will mean tough choices for many people.

His fears come as the Mail launches our new Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign alongside all sister titles within our parent company JPI Media.

It promises to stand up for families as they face one of the toughest winters ever by lobbying the Government to make sure no vulnerable families find themselves without heating.

Citizens Advice Hartlepool manager Joe Michna.

Gas prices have surged 250% since January.

As well as higher household bills, there are warnings that linked shortages of carbon dioxide used in food production could affect supplies in shops in the run-up to Christmas.

The Wharton Trust, also known as The Annexe, supports people in what is one of the most deprived wards in the country.

Mr Bedding said many people are facing a triple whammy of higher energy and food bills, removal of the Universal Credit £20 a week uplift and National Insurance tax increases.

He said: “It’s the perfect storm of issues for a town like Hartlepool and it’s on its way. And none of it is easy to deal with.

"That will inevitably have an impact on people on the lowest incomes. They will be faced with some very difficult choices over the next six months.”

Mr Bedding said he expects to see more people using the centre in Wharton Terrace simply to take advantage of its heating and take up of free food it gives away to the community.

He also expects to see more demand for other food charities across the town.

Mr Bedding welcomed our campaign saying: “Anything that highlights the genuine difficulties that people are going to have over the next six months is really worthwhile and I would like to think the decision makers could take notice and act on what they hear.”

Meanwhile, Citizens Advice Hartlepool, based in Park Road, says it has already seen an increase in inquiries from people worried about the situation.

The bureau provides free advice on a range of energy related issues including helping people to switch to cheaper suppliers.

Manager Joe Michna said: "For quite a few years we have provided energy advice to people where we try to get them a better deal.

“We have slowly started to see more people coming in with a range of concerns about the latest news to do with the hike in prices.

"People are looking at and asking ‘what’s the magnitude of the increase and will it impact me?’. If we continue to see an increase as a consequence of the most recent announcement it wouldn’t surprise us at all.”

Citizens Advice Hartlepool runs drop in sessions with no appointment necessary every Monday to Friday, except Tuesdays, from 9.30am-3pm.

Staff can be contacted on (01429) 408401 or email [email protected]

