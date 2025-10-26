Organisers of Hartlepool’s free fireworks display have released the timetable for this year’s festivities.

The Hartlepool Borough Council produced display takes place on Saturday, November 1, at Seaton Carew.

Ahead of fireworks lighting up the night sky, the seafront is due to be buzzing with activity and entertainment from 2pm around the Clock Tower including a children’s fairground, numerous street food vendors and music.

From 3pm, Bee Enchanted community interest company will bring a touch of magic with circus and hoop workshops, open to all ages.

Look out for their light-up stilt walkers which will glide through the crowds while Azra the amazing colour-changing dragon puppet will invite families to follow her glowing trail along the promenade.

And as night falls, they will deliver a stunning LED performance, culminating in a high-energy fire-hoop and laser finale.

The sky above Seaton will erupt in colour in a spectacular Anthems in the Sky fireworks display at 7.30pm, set to a powerful musical soundtrack.

The fireworks will be launched from two points on the beach between the bus station and the children’s play area to give people a larger area to view the display from.

For safety reasons, there will be no access to the beach itself and sparklers are not permitted at the event.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This event is about more than fireworks — it’s about rebuilding pride in Hartlepool.

“We’re proud to deliver this as a free event for everyone – massive thanks go to X-energy as our headline sponsor.

"So please come down, support our local businesses, and make a real day of it.”

Leon Flexman, X-energy’s corporate affairs director (UK), added: “X-energy plans to be part of the local community for decades to come, and we’re proud to support events that bring people together and celebrate everything that makes Hartlepool shine.”

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and support local businesses.

Limited parking will be available at the Seaview (Sandy) car park, Hartlepool Bay car park, near Newburn Bridge, and a section of Coronation Drive, where restrictions will be suspended on the northbound side of the road from mid-afternoon.

The Rocket House car park will be closed throughout the whole day and on-street parking will be suspended on The Front between Station Lane and Church Street.