Full details of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’s annual festive pantomime have been released.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises all the sparkle, laughter and wonder of a traditional Christmas panto to delight audiences of all ages.

It is described as “one of the biggest and most spectacular pantomimes Hartlepool has ever seen”.

Running from Wednesday, December 10, to Saturday, December 27, the festive production offers a “dazzling mix of music, comedy and fun”.

Highlights include peak performances on Christmas Eve at 11am and 3pm and a new Boxing Day show at 2pm.

The cast features Hartlepool favourites including Katelyn Edwards as Snow White, Anthony Turner as the wicked Queen Botoxia and Gary Martin Davis as Nurse Nelly.

Also returning are Sky’s Got To Dance winners Ruff Diamond with their high-energy routines and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill.

The show is produced by AJ Theatrical Productions, which was responsible for last year’s Aladdin and the Hartlepool Monkey at the theatre.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Our Christmas pantos are a key tradition in Hartlepool and I am delighted to announce that Snow White is this year’s show.

"It will be here before we know it. So I would urge you to book your tickets today to avoid disappointment.”

Jacqueline Turnbull, of AJ Theatrical Productions, who is the pantomime’s writer and director, said: “We’re so excited to be back in Hartlepool with a brand-new production

written especially for our amazing local audience.

"Snow White is packed with festive magic and we can’t wait to share it with you all.”

This year also sees the introduction of off-peak pricing in an attempt to make it easier than ever for families to enjoy the magic of pantomime together.

With tickets starting from just £15 for children and £17 for adults (plus a £1.50 booking fee), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is described as “the most affordable professional pantomime in the area”.

Tickets are available now from the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre Box Office, which is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10am-1pm, by calling (01429) 890000

or online at www.creativehartlepool.com