The Northern Kin Festival is relocating to Thornley Hall Farm, off the A181, in East Durham, from Friday, June 14, to Sunday, June 16.

The full lineup has now been revealed and includes popular artists and musicians Starsailor, The Undertones, The Waterboys, Bay City Rollers, Billy Bragg, Hawkwind and 10cc.

Elvana, The Alarm, Cardinal Black, Ferocious Dog, Big Country and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown are also set to take to the stage.

Starsailor is the last act to be announced as part of the Northern Kin 2024 lineup.

Created by a dedicated team of live music enthusiasts, this family friendly festival is celebrating its sixth year and boasts a range of music including pop, indie, blues, folk and soul.

More than 40 bands and artists are set to take to three stages in the countryside, including a number of northern acoustic acts.

The festival, which was previously held at Ushaw Historic House on the other side of Durham, is going to be host to a range of traders from across the region selling a range of clothes, records and memorabilia.

Festival goers can also treat themselves to a range of street food throughout the event and enjoy communal fire pits.

Music goers can buy day tickets, three-day tickets or camping tickets for tents, motor homes and caravans.

Precise dates and times for acts are going to be released closer to the time.