Full sail ahead as North Yorkshire tea room Bettys supports Hartlepool lifeboat charity for next year

Staff at Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms in Northallerton have chosen Hartlepool RNLI, which operates a lifeboat called Betty Huntbatch, as their nominated charity for the year.

Waitress and Bettys charity co-ordinator Emily Ellin said they chose the charity as it is one of their closest lifeboat stations.

“We have held raffles, bingo and a quiz night and some of us will also be doing a sponsored walk from Sutton Bank to Osmotherley,” she said.

Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Colm Simpson pictured with Bettys Café Tea Rooms staff. Picture by Tom Collins.

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: “We are over the moon that the staff at the popular Bettys are supporting the work of the volunteer crewmembers who are on call 24/7.

“Their contribution will help play a part in keeping our own Betty, the all weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch in good working order to help save lives at sea when the pagers go off and provide vital training for our team."

They were nominated by waitress Janine Boschke.