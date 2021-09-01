Fundraisers praised for supporting Hartlepool emergency charity

Julie Hope, Carol Butterfield and others collected £1,065 for the town’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers during the annual August event.

After handing the money over with supporters, Julie has thanked people for their donations, adding: “The RNLI volunteers leave their families at all hours of the day to risk their lives to save lives at sea so next year we want to make our fundraiser for the Hartlepool RNLI bigger and better.”

Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority Steve Pounder said: “On behalf of all the volunteers and officials at the station we would like to say thank you to Julie and Carol and everyone who contributed to make the event such a big success. “As a charity we depend on donations to provide us with the best kit and training possible.”

Back row, Hartlepool RNLI volunteers Colm Simpson, left, and Eddie Mason with, front row, Carol Butterfield, left, and Julie Hope, right, and Ellison Readshaw and Poppy Smith, who presented the cash to the charity

