Fundraising concert takes place this weekend in aid of Hartlepool RNLI

The event features performances from Hartlepool Ladies Choir, Durham Youth Connection Theatre Company and Kate Sirs School of Music.

It takes place at St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, April 29, at 7pm.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: “With such a wealth of talent on show the evening promises to be very entertaining.

"The RNLI and its volunteers depend on fundraising events such as this and donations from the public are vital to help our volunteer crew members who have had a very busy start to the year provide 24/7 coverage to help save lives at sea.

"I must also say thank you to David Smith, of the Oddfellows Friendly Society, who has facilitated the event."

Tickets for the event are £9, including refreshments, and are available from Mr Cook on 07986 032151.

