Fundraising mum speaks of 'amazing' Great North Run experience for Bradley Lowery Foundation
A mum-of-two who took on the Great North Run in honour of a charity which supported her family has praised their work, fundraising and friendship.
Katy Grant, from Hartlepool, took on the famous half-marathon for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which offered its help to her son Alex in the midst of a fundraising campaign for life-changing surgery.
Alex, 10, has Microtia, meaning he is deaf on one side – but a surgery is available overseas in America at a cost of £35,000.
As Katy and her family worked hard to secure as much money as possible, the Foundation stepped in to help spread the message and offer its support.
With their help, the fund for Alex reached its target earlier this year.
Katy pledged to continue her work for the Foundation in the future, after the help they have given to her son and her family.
She said: “I have previously run the Great North Run for Ear For Alex and have always enjoyed the day, the atmosphere is amazing and the crowds really help you around.
“I haven’t finished collecting all of my sponsor money in but I think I’ve raised just over £300.
“I would very much liked to have done more but this won’t be the last fundraising I do for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.”
The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up by mum Gemma, her family and her friends in honour of her six-year-old son, who fought terminal neuroblastoma cancer.
Despite his own ill health, he always found the time to support other children while in hospital receiving treatment.
Since its launch in the wake of Bradley’s death in 2017, the charity has helped a number of families with their own campaigns and challenges.
Katy added: “After everything they have all been through with losing Bradley, to be around other children so poorly must be heartbreaking, but they are there with them for everything.
“Each and every one of them deserves a medal and if running 13 miles helps them, even just a little bit, then it’s the very least I can do.”