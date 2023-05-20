Funds raised in memory of Hartlepool woman who died after cancer battle
Loved ones of a Hartlepool woman who died after fighting cancer have raised thousands in her memory.
Mary Wharton, who had breast cancer, had praised the chemotherapy unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, before she sadly died in April 2022.
Her friends completed a 10km walk and a fundraising event was also held at 7VEN bar in Hartlepool.
They returned to the cancer unit where Mary was treated to thank staff and present them with a donation for £2,665 earlier this month.
Michelle Keenan, one of Mary’s close friends, said: “Mary always spoke about how relaxed, calm and friendly the unit here was.
“Her experience being treated by staff was fantastic and she really appreciated what everyone was doing.
“We wanted to pay our thanks for that and make Mary proud by holding an event every year to raise some money and to remember her.
“Mary was the most vibrant, happy person, she made other people’s lives better and we really miss her.”