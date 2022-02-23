Many warm tributes were paid to Councillor Brenda Loynes who passed away two weeks ago after a long and brave fight against cancer.

Scores of people whose lives Brenda touched filled All Saints Church Stranton for the civic service to pay their respects.

They included councillors past and present, Hartlepool Borough Council staff, civic dignitaries from across the region, and representatives from the many organisations she supported over the years.

Cllr Brenda Loynes served as the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool for three years.

Denise McGuckin, managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council and friend of many years, said Brenda took to the role of mayor three years ago “like a duck to water”.

She said: “She was a fabulous advocate for the town. Brenda loved meeting people from young children in schools to veterans sharing their life stories.

"She was a proud Hartlepudlian and lifetime Poolie.”

Brenda was a passionate fundraiser for charities including the Great North Air Ambulance, Alice House Hospice, Miles For Men and Walk For Women, Pansies breast cancer and Harbour refuge.

Brenda Loynes' coffin is carried by family members into All Saints Church Stranton. Picture by FRANK REID

Brenda was elected to the council in 2011 after previously serving as a resident representative.

She was not afraid to speak up for the issues and people that were important to her and proudly helped to bring about improvements to Hartlepool hospital’s maternity suite.

Mrs McGuckin added: “What a truly lovely lady. She will definitely be missed in the corridors of the civic centre.”

Freeman of Hartlepool Ray Martin-Wells described her as: “A true friend who went on to be one of the finest first citizens and mayors this town has ever seen.”

As mayor, Brenda attended countless events even after the cancer that she first beat in 2015 returned in 2020.

Reverend Norman Shave, who led the service, said: “She was determined to be there and keep going. She showed amazing resilience and strength until the very last few days.”

Outside of public life, Brenda was dedicated to her family including Dennis her husband of 50 years, children Mandy and Simon, and large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rev Shave said she loved cooking for them, parties, shopping and holidays in the sun.

Brenda died peacefully at home aged 69 on Tuesday, February 8.

