GCSE results 2023: Dene Academy pupils ‘should be immensely proud’

Students at Peterlee’s Dene Academy are looking forward to bright futures after collecting their GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

Headteacher David Nelson said: “Our Class of 2023 should be immensely proud of themselves. Their results exemplify years of hard work, focus, resilience and persistence.”

Eighty percent of students at the school achieved grades 9 to 4 in art and 82% achieved those grades in photography.

In childcare, 93% of students achieved grades A* to C, and in dance, 93% of students achieved a distinction*.

Dene Academy students collect their GCSE results in Peterlee.Dene Academy students collect their GCSE results in Peterlee.
Dene Academy students collect their GCSE results in Peterlee.
Mr Nelson said: “As a school, we are committed to the philosophy of excellent teaching for all. Achievement like this comes from core motivation, and high aspirations.”

Ten students have been noted for excelling in their GCSEs, achieving grade 8s and 9s across the board.

These included Alex Todd, Lillie Mae Brown, Ruby Downing, Evie Edwards, Toby Grady, Mason Prince, Daisy Bell, Morgan Whiteoak, Islam AlKhalid and Lillia Ball.

