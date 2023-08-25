Headteacher David Nelson said: “Our Class of 2023 should be immensely proud of themselves. Their results exemplify years of hard work, focus, resilience and persistence.”

Eighty percent of students at the school achieved grades 9 to 4 in art and 82% achieved those grades in photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In childcare, 93% of students achieved grades A* to C, and in dance, 93% of students achieved a distinction*.

Dene Academy students collect their GCSE results in Peterlee.

Mr Nelson said: “As a school, we are committed to the philosophy of excellent teaching for all. Achievement like this comes from core motivation, and high aspirations.”

Ten students have been noted for excelling in their GCSEs, achieving grade 8s and 9s across the board.