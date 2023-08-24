This year’s results are the best the academy has ever seen and the excitement has been clear on the students’ faces.

Ruby Renshaw is one student who is pleased to have passed all her subjects and to be studying crime, English literature and history at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On being asked how she felt, she said: “I don’t know. I am shaking. I’ve been manifesting it all week.”

Manor Academy celebrates its GCSE results.

Ruby suffers from a genetic disorder and has had a number of surgeries throughout her time at school.

Her mum said: “She just always got on with it. She had to be off school with it for operations. She had three throat operations but she just worked hard.”

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Turner is also going to the Hartlepool Sixth Form College in September to study maths, engineering and electronics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also the top performing male in terms of progress across the cohort, achieving two and a half grades higher than what he came to school with in year seven.

Joanna Macaulay, principle at Manor Academy.

Jacob said: “I am ecstatic. I’d like to thank the teachers and staff. I am really happy to have got the grades I needed.”

Sixteen-year-old Aime Slater is really pleased with her results, especially the 9 she received in art, which is taking her to the Northern School of Art in September.

She said: “I am really happy with my results in the subjects I struggled with. I did a lot better than I thought.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Macaulay, principal of Manor Academy, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the GCSE results that our students have managed to achieve this year.

"They are the best results we’ve ever had as an academy and for our students and for the community it’s absolutely fantastic.