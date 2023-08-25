GCSE results 2023: St Bede’s students ‘strive for excellence’
Charlene Humphrey, from Wingate, has her sights set on becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, having always wanted to be a doctor.
The 16-year-old achieved a level 2 distinction in engineering, level 6 and 5 in combined science, 6s in religious studies, maths, English language, English literature and geography, and a 5 in Spanish.
It was a double celebration for twins Isaac and Jacob Smith who are thrilled with their results and are looking forward to starting college in September.
Isaac, 16, said: “I feel ecstatic with my results. I am going to study biology, chemistry and Spanish at college. It’s been a good five years and I can’t wait to start Sixth Form.”
His brother, Jacob, said: “I’m feeling really positive about my results. I’m off to study biology, history and philosophy and ethics. Covid has meant lots of changes but it’s developed my experience.”
Carrie Brown, from Seaham, achieved higher grades than she was expecting, achieving three 9s in biology, chemistry and maths, two 8s, three 7s and two 6s.
She said: “I was a bit nervous this morning, but I did pretty good.”
Carrie, 16, is excited to be studying at Byron Sixth Form College, in Peterlee, in biology, chemistry and maths, and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.
Sixteen-year-old Jacob Brown, from Durham, achieved 7s in biology and chemistry, 6s in RE, history, Mandarin, Spanish, maths and physics, a 5 in English language and a 4 in English literature.
Having missed two to three months of school in the autumn term following an operation on his foot, he managed to catch up on his studies at home.
Esme Sinclair, 16, achieved 10 passes including three grade 9s and two grade 8s.
She said: “I’m feeling brilliant about my results. It’s been really gratifying seeing the years of work pay off. Everyone should be extra proud of themselves and their triumphs because of the impacts of Covid.”
Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “The resilience and determination of our young people is truly remarkable. Despite the challenges presented due to the pandemic, our students have strove for excellence and their grades are testimony to this.”