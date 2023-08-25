News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

GCSE results 2023: St Bede’s students ‘strive for excellence’

Students at Peterlee’s St Bede’s Catholic School are looking forward to bright futures after collecting some outstanding GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read

Charlene Humphrey, from Wingate, has her sights set on becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, having always wanted to be a doctor.

The 16-year-old achieved a level 2 distinction in engineering, level 6 and 5 in combined science, 6s in religious studies, maths, English language, English literature and geography, and a 5 in Spanish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a double celebration for twins Isaac and Jacob Smith who are thrilled with their results and are looking forward to starting college in September.

St Bede's pupils celebrate their GCSE results.St Bede's pupils celebrate their GCSE results.
St Bede's pupils celebrate their GCSE results.
Most Popular

Isaac, 16, said: “I feel ecstatic with my results. I am going to study biology, chemistry and Spanish at college. It’s been a good five years and I can’t wait to start Sixth Form.”

His brother, Jacob, said: “I’m feeling really positive about my results. I’m off to study biology, history and philosophy and ethics. Covid has meant lots of changes but it’s developed my experience.”

Carrie Brown, from Seaham, achieved higher grades than she was expecting, achieving three 9s in biology, chemistry and maths, two 8s, three 7s and two 6s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I was a bit nervous this morning, but I did pretty good.”

Carrie, 16, is excited to be studying at Byron Sixth Form College, in Peterlee, in biology, chemistry and maths, and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Brown, from Durham, achieved 7s in biology and chemistry, 6s in RE, history, Mandarin, Spanish, maths and physics, a 5 in English language and a 4 in English literature.

Having missed two to three months of school in the autumn term following an operation on his foot, he managed to catch up on his studies at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Esme Sinclair, 16, achieved 10 passes including three grade 9s and two grade 8s.

She said: “I’m feeling brilliant about my results. It’s been really gratifying seeing the years of work pay off. Everyone should be extra proud of themselves and their triumphs because of the impacts of Covid.”

Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “The resilience and determination of our young people is truly remarkable. Despite the challenges presented due to the pandemic, our students have strove for excellence and their grades are testimony to this.”

Related topics:StudentsGCSEJacob Smith