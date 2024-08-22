Do you recognise anyone in these photos?Do you recognise anyone in these photos?
GCSE results day 2024: 10 photos of happy students celebrating their results at Hartlepool's Dyke House Academy

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:46 BST
Students across Hartlepool celebrated their GCSE results today after a long summer.

Pupils at Dyke House Academy were among hundreds of teenagers across the town who opened their results on Thursday morning.

The Hartlepool Mail would like to say congratulations to everyone and good luck in the future.

Students and their families gather at Dyke House to collect their results.

1. Dyke House GCSE Results 2024

Students and their families gather at Dyke House to collect their results. Photo: Other, third party

This pupil seems to be happy with her results.

2. Dyke House GCSE Results 2024

This pupil seems to be happy with her results. Photo: Other, third party

Principle Dean Cope congratulates students on their GCSE results.

3. Dyke House GCSE Results 2024

Principle Dean Cope congratulates students on their GCSE results. Photo: Other, third party

Students share tears of joy with their families and teachers.

4. Dyke House GCSE Results 2024

Students share tears of joy with their families and teachers. Photo: Other, third party

