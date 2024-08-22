Scores of happy pupils opened their GCSE results today.Scores of happy pupils opened their GCSE results today.
GCSE results day 2024: 10 photos of happy students celebrating their results at St Hild’s Church of England School

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 13:37 BST
Scores of students from Hartlepool celebrated their GCSE results today at St Hild’s Church of England School after a long summer.

Pupils at the school were among hundreds of teenagers across the town who opened their results on Thursday morning.

The Hartlepool Mail would like to say congratulations to everyone and good luck in the future.

Freya Moir excels in her GCSEs.

1. Congratulations

Freya Moir excels in her GCSEs. Photo: Frank Reid

Eve Blair is ready to celebrate now that her GCSEs are over.

2. Time to celebrate

Eve Blair is ready to celebrate now that her GCSEs are over. Photo: Frank Reid

Ariana Smith is as proud as can be after collecting her GCSE results.

3. Big smiles

Ariana Smith is as proud as can be after collecting her GCSE results. Photo: Frank Reid

Bethany, her mum Karen, and step dad Chas celebrate after opening her results.

4. Family time

Bethany, her mum Karen, and step dad Chas celebrate after opening her results. Photo: Frank Reid

