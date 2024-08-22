Scores of happy pupils open their GCSE results at Manor Community Academy on Thursday, August 22.Scores of happy pupils open their GCSE results at Manor Community Academy on Thursday, August 22.
GCSE results day 2024: Nine photos of students celebrating their results at Hartlepool's Manor Community Academy

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 13:01 BST
Scores of students from Hartlepool celebrated their GCSE results today at Manor Community Academy after a long summer.

They were among hundreds of teenagers across the town who learned their grades on Thursday morning.

The Hartlepool Mail would like to say congratulations to everyone and good luck in the future.

Chloe Powell and Charlie Atkinson are happy with their results.

1. Happy students

Chloe Powell and Charlie Atkinson are happy with their results. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Amy Wilson excels in her GCSEs.

2. Top of the class

Amy Wilson excels in her GCSEs. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Mia Grated and Mathew Wright open their results together.

3. GCSE results day

Mia Grated and Mathew Wright open their results together. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Alisa Tobin-Gardner and Megan Taylor proudly show off their results.

4. Big smiles

Alisa Tobin-Gardner and Megan Taylor proudly show off their results. Photo: Madeleine Raine

