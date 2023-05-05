Geek Retreat, in York Road, has launched its partnership with Young Epilepsy UK and is the first store to announce its collaboration before it is rolled out to a handful of other stores in the coming weeks.

Young Epilepsy UK delivers health services to those affected by the disorder and undertakes vital research into improving diagnosis and treatment.

This new partnership with Geek Retreat Hartlepool, which is the franchise’s 50th store, will ensure staff have an awareness of epilepsy and the different types of seizures to create a space where young people with epilepsy can feel included and comfortable.

Adam Bingham (left) and Chris Ord outside Geek Retreat on York Road, Hartlepool.

Geek Retreat’s chief executive, Peter Dobson, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Young Epilepsy on their crusade to bettering the lives of children and young adults with epilepsy.”

He added: “First and foremost, Geek Retreat is a safe and inclusive space for like minded individuals and with this new partnership, we can provide this for those young people living with epilepsy.”

Geek Retreat, in York Road, first opened its doors on Saturday, April 1, and is the first Geek Retreat store in the country to provide an ‘epilepsy aware’ space.

This store already offers a mix of gaming, classes and a shop which sells products including figurines, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards.

Sally Brighton, Fundraising and Communications Director at Young Epilepsy said: “We know that those under 25 living with epilepsy face challenges across many areas of their lives. There are over 40 different types of seizure and every young person’s epilepsy is unique to them.

"For many young people living with epilepsy can feel lonely and anxious, as the condition is often misunderstood and stigmatised.

"Thanks to our relationship with Geek Retreat, young people can now find a safe, welcoming space to socialise away from home, meet with friends, have fun and not feel isolated.