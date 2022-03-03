Fundraiser for Gemma Lee postponed due to potential Hartlepool United Wembley trip

The planned charity event to help pay for treatment for Gemma was set to be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Dormans Club, in Middlesbrough.

Proceeds were help mum of two Gemma, 41, pay for expensive trial drugs which have given her more time.

But it has been postponed due to a possible Wembley trip for Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee with the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Should Pools beat Rotherham night next Wednesday night, March 9, in the semi final of the Papa John’s Trophy competition then they will appear in the final on April 3.

The charity night was organised by Tony Wedlake, from the Teesside Family Foundation, who held a similar event at the club last November which raised over £20,000.

He said: “The date was pencilled in earlier this year and we have taken the option of planning a new date after the big Rotherham game – which we all really hope Pools will win.

“Many Hartlepool United fans have been with us along the journey by supporting the family and it just felt right to plan a new date ahead knowing that Gemma and Graeme would be present.”

It was to be hosted by Hartlepool-born BBC Radio Tees presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough and feature local band Last Anthem.

Tony said the whole Lee family are hugely appreciative of the support that so many kind people are giving to them in their challenging time.

Further details are expected to be announced shortly.

