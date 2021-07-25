Giant birds, balloons and Scalextric fun - Nine photos of the family fun day in Seaton Carew

Families enjoyed a fun-filled day of activities at Seaton seafront on July 24.

A fun-filled day of activities and performances took place at Seaton Carew on July 24 as part of a council programme called ‘Summer at Seaton’.

Every Saturday until the end of August families the seaside resort will be the focus for a range of entertainment, street performance and activities.

The first day of the programme featured giant bird characters for children to meet, as well as musical performances and Scalextric demonstrations.

Giant birds were on display as part of the first summer funday at Seaton Carew on Saturday, July 24.

Did you go along? See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of photos.

Geoff MacKenzie and his wife Alison entertained the crowds gathered at Seaton seafront with a musical performance.

Ian Jay from Circus Side Shows entertained youngsters with giant bubbles during the first day of the summer events at Seaton Carew.

Visitors enjoyed ice cream to cool down on what was a warm day at Seaton Carew seafront.

Ben Williamson and Miak Beg from Get Cycling Events demonstrated a bicycle powered Scalextric during the fun day.

Carlotte Grayson performed for the crowds gathered at the seafront.

Youngsters enjoyed playing with the giant bubbles on the seafront during the day.

Children got to see giant birds as part of the 'meet the characters' event on Seaton seafront.