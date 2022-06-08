Giant replica of planet Earth to go on display in Hartlepool

As part of the town’s Hartlepool Waterfront Festival, Gaia - a spectacular replica of planet Earth by internationally-renowned visual artist Luke Jerram - will be coming to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre from Monday, July 4, to Sunday, July 10, giving visitors the chance to gaze upon the Earth as if from space.

Measuring around 21ft in diameter, the installation uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface to provide a unique opportunity to view our planet floating in three dimensions.

Visitors will be able to view Gaia in the Town Hall Theatre by standing, sitting or walking underneath it.

Luke Jerram's spectacular replica of the Earth is coming to Hartlepool next month.

There will also be a viewing platform on the balcony where visitors can enjoy different views.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “The Earth is going to look visually stunning set inside the backdrop of our beautiful and historic Town Hall Theatre.

"This is definitely not a sight you see every day and we’re inviting everybody to come and gaze at our beautiful planet for free.”

Gaia will be open to the general public from noon-6pm, admission will be unticketed and will be on a pay what you Decide basis.

Visitors will be able to make anonymous donations based on their experience of the event and the money raised will be used to support additional children’s activities at next year’s festival.

There is also a number of limited slots available for school groups wishing to see Gaia each weekday morning between 10am-noon.