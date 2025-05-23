Gift shop opens in former Hartlepool church

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd May 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An artisan gift shop selling a range of products from local artists has opened in a former Seaton Carew church.

The Honeypot is now open for business at The Thrive Hive CIC, in Farndale Road, Seaton Carew.

The gift shop can be found inside the former Methodist church’s vestry and sells a range of products including candles, art, jewellery and skincare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Project manager Alex Whitehead-Byers said: “Initially envisaged as a pop up shop, we are hoping to make this a permanent feature of The Thrive Hive which has grown to be an incredible community asset in Seaton Carew since its opening in September 2023.”

The Honeypot, based inside The Thrive Hive CIC, in the former Seaton Carew Methodist Church, sells a range of products from local artists including candles, art, jewellery and skincare.The Honeypot, based inside The Thrive Hive CIC, in the former Seaton Carew Methodist Church, sells a range of products from local artists including candles, art, jewellery and skincare.
The Honeypot, based inside The Thrive Hive CIC, in the former Seaton Carew Methodist Church, sells a range of products from local artists including candles, art, jewellery and skincare.

Artists whose work feature in the shop are able to access workshop spaces in the former church, which Alex hopes to launch meet the maker events from.

She added: “It’s amazing to be surrounded by an abundance of skilled, talented people, and I am hoping The Honeypot can be a wonderful way to showcase what’s available on your doorstep.”

Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton CarewArtists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice