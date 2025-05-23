Gift shop opens in former Hartlepool church
The Honeypot is now open for business at The Thrive Hive CIC, in Farndale Road, Seaton Carew.
The gift shop can be found inside the former Methodist church’s vestry and sells a range of products including candles, art, jewellery and skincare.
Project manager Alex Whitehead-Byers said: “Initially envisaged as a pop up shop, we are hoping to make this a permanent feature of The Thrive Hive which has grown to be an incredible community asset in Seaton Carew since its opening in September 2023.”
Artists whose work feature in the shop are able to access workshop spaces in the former church, which Alex hopes to launch meet the maker events from.
She added: “It’s amazing to be surrounded by an abundance of skilled, talented people, and I am hoping The Honeypot can be a wonderful way to showcase what’s available on your doorstep.”
