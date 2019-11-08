The girl band which is hoping to win an award as the best in Hartlepool
A girl band which has performed to a sellout audience is now hoping for another success – in the Best of Hartlepool Awards.
Frankie Dumville-Anderson, 13, Kitty Skilbeck, 12, Poppy Watt, 13 and Grace Owens, 12, are The Dolls who have been a group for two years.
The talented dancers and vocalists have worked tirelessly to make a name for themselves and Kitty’s mum Claire Skilbeck told the Mail: “They have been invited to sing and perform at lots of amazing events in Hartlepool and around the North East including Peterlee Big Show, Seaham fireworks display and all of the local HBC events which they love as they always recognise lots of faces in the audience.
“They have been taking part in lots of community events and their even organised their very first gig to raise funds for a charity close to all of their hearts, Diabetes UkK.
“They planned, organised, promoted, sold tickets all by themselves and ended up with a sell out event, raising over £700 for the charity. The charity is very important to the girls as diabetes affects close family members.”
Claire added: “It was a fantastic night and to think four young girls put it all together is just amazing. They are busy planning their next event for early 2020 and hope to make it bigger.”
She described The Dolls as ‘passionate’, ‘positive’ and ‘happy’.
Another nomination said: “These girls have hearts of gold and I would love to nominate them for the Young Performers Award.”
The Dolls join a growing list of entries for this year’s competition.
We want to hear about the wonderful causes out there which are worthy of recognition. We want you to nominate them all for honours in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.
It’s your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.
