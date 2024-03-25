Girlguiding Cleveland hosts Hartlepool charity night to raise money to save 'uninhabitable’ residential home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Egton Guide House, in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors, is facing closure after a “severe damp problem” has left the house “uninhabitable.”
This popular residential home is in need of a new kitchen, new plastering in the downstairs rooms and new furniture in each room that has been affected by damp.
In a bid to raise as much money as possible, Rachel Lee, from Girlguiding Cleveland, has organised a charity fundraiser featuring Hartlepool Brass Band.
The fundraising event is taking place on Tuesday, April 23, from 7pm until 9.30pm at Hartlepool Rovers Football Club, in West View Road, Hartlepool.
Tickets cost £5 each, including pie and peas, and can be bought from Rachel by contacting [email protected].
Donations can also be made directly at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/egtoncottagegirlguidingcleveland?.