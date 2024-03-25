Girlguiding Cleveland hosts Hartlepool charity night to raise money to save 'uninhabitable’ residential home

A charity night has been organised to help raise vital funds towards an appeal to save a home used by Girl Guides and Brownies.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Egton Guide House, in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors, is facing closure after a “severe damp problem” has left the house “uninhabitable.”

This popular residential home is in need of a new kitchen, new plastering in the downstairs rooms and new furniture in each room that has been affected by damp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a bid to raise as much money as possible, Rachel Lee, from Girlguiding Cleveland, has organised a charity fundraiser featuring Hartlepool Brass Band.

Most Popular
Egton Guide House is situated in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors and has been used as a residential home for Brownies and Guides across Cleveland since 1971.Egton Guide House is situated in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors and has been used as a residential home for Brownies and Guides across Cleveland since 1971.
Egton Guide House is situated in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors and has been used as a residential home for Brownies and Guides across Cleveland since 1971.

The fundraising event is taking place on Tuesday, April 23, from 7pm until 9.30pm at Hartlepool Rovers Football Club, in West View Road, Hartlepool.

Tickets cost £5 each, including pie and peas, and can be bought from Rachel by contacting [email protected].

Donations can also be made directly at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/egtoncottagegirlguidingcleveland?.

Related topics:HartlepoolTickets