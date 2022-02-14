Paul with actor Tim Healy at an 'evening with' show in Middlesbrough.

Paul “Goffy” Gough went from hosting youth club nights around Hartlepool in a rusty van to hosting the North-East’s most listened to radio breakfast show and staging star-studded dinners.

The BBC Radio Tees presenter is marking the launch of Goffy Media in January 1992 with a series of events over the coming months.

Goffy said: “It has been an incredible journey and I have been so lucky to meet so many inspirational people along the way that have driven me on.

Paul Gough shares the stage with Alan Shearer during a fundraising event in memory of Goffy's sister Angela O'Hara.

“Along the journey I am so very grateful to the thousands of radio listeners that have been alongside me through the years, and to this day still send me lovely messages."

Over the years he has worked with a host famous faces, bringing them to Hartlepool and the region for dinner events and fundraising drives.

Goffy added: “I have been blessed to meet and work with so many well known faces through those years and bring them here to appear in Hartlepool – Bob Monkhouse, Gene Pitney, Joe Longthorne, Saint and Greavise, etc, when they were all at the very top of their game.”

He is also proud of his wide-ranging charity work.

Ian St John (left) pictured with Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough (centre) and Jimmy Greaves at one of the after-dinner football shows.

A dinner with Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer raised £100,000 in one night in memory of Goffy’s sister Angela O’Hara in 2004.

It resulted in the Angela O’Hara Gardens being created at Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Goffy added: “I calculated some years ago that my involvement in charity projects had raised in the region of £2.5m.

"I can confidently double that now and estimate it be around £5m. So it really has been much more than playing a few tunes on the radio – making listeners feel involved is always the aim."

Goffy hosted Century Radio’s breakfast show during 10 years at the station before being headhunted by Metro and TFM Radio.

He has been with BBC Radio Tees for nine years.

Goffy is kicking off his anniversary celebrations with acclaimed Luther Vandross tribute act Harry Cambridge at North Ormesby Working Mens Club, on Sunday, March 13.

More events are due to follow later in Hartlepool.

