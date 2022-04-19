Rock for Ukraine saw 16 bands perform as over 300 people in total attended the 12-hour mini music festival at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street on Good Friday.

Organiser Colin Barber, 49, has said it was like a “big reunion” for a good cause after over £1,045 were raised.

“Everyone was fantastic,” said Colin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin took to the stage with his band the dead Heroines./Photo: Allan Bainbridge

"It was a really good atmosphere. It was a day full of fun and love and we raised some money.

"It was just great to see so many people and friends of mine, and family. We are just coming out of Covid as well, so it was like a big reunion and all for a good cause.”

The Strawberry Mynde was one of the bands performing at the event./Photo: Allan Bainbridge

He had initially planned the event as a small open mic night – but was soon overwhelmed with requests from bands who were keen to show their support.

The 12-hour charity concert, which started at noon and lasted till 2am in the morning, featured bands The Full Timers, Fizzy Fish and The Strawberry Mynde.

Colin also took to the stage with band The Dead Heroines, where he plays the guitar.

Stalls were also on offer and a raffle took place as well.

The Corporation Club was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag before the start of the event./Photo: Allan Bainbridge

"We had quite a good crowd in all the day, all the way through the afternoon as well,” said Colin.

He has thanked fellow organisers Peter Kirkham and Josh Martin, as well as the bands, volunteers, bar staff and the audience.

"I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.

After the success of Rock for Ukraine, Colin, who works as a plumber, has said he hopes to organise another charity event in the near future.

The Full Timers performing at the concert./Photo: Allan Bainbridge

He added: “I was getting quite emotional. I was quite overwhelmed with the support.”