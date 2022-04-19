Rock for Ukraine saw 16 bands perform as over 300 people in total attended the 12-hour mini music festival at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street on Good Friday.
Organiser Colin Barber, 49, has said it was like a “big reunion” for a good cause after over £1,045 were raised.
“Everyone was fantastic,” said Colin.
"It was a really good atmosphere. It was a day full of fun and love and we raised some money.
"It was just great to see so many people and friends of mine, and family. We are just coming out of Covid as well, so it was like a big reunion and all for a good cause.”
Colin, from the Hart Lane area of the town, decided to help after hearing a report on the radio about the situation in Ukraine while he was driving back to Hartlepool from Gateshead back in March.
He had initially planned the event as a small open mic night – but was soon overwhelmed with requests from bands who were keen to show their support.
The 12-hour charity concert, which started at noon and lasted till 2am in the morning, featured bands The Full Timers, Fizzy Fish and The Strawberry Mynde.
Colin also took to the stage with band The Dead Heroines, where he plays the guitar.
Stalls were also on offer and a raffle took place as well.
"We had quite a good crowd in all the day, all the way through the afternoon as well,” said Colin.
He has thanked fellow organisers Peter Kirkham and Josh Martin, as well as the bands, volunteers, bar staff and the audience.
"I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.
After the success of Rock for Ukraine, Colin, who works as a plumber, has said he hopes to organise another charity event in the near future.
He added: “I was getting quite emotional. I was quite overwhelmed with the support.”
The proceeds from the concert will be split equally between between Oxfam and Unicef.