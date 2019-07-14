Good Samaritan's tribute to police and paramedics after three hit by vehicle outside pub

A Good Samaritan has paid tribute to the emergency services after three people were hit by a vehicle outside a pub.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 17:05
The Black Bull, Old Shotton

Dan Pearson passed the scene outside the Black Bull pub in Old Shotton in the early hours of Saturday, July 14.

Dan, who is first aid trained for work in a gym, believes a vehicle had collided with people who had left Shotton Hall banqueting suite.

“We were driving through the village and came across the incident,” he said.

“There was a paramedic who was attending to one casualty at the side of the road.

“I was told to help the other two casualties, who were in a garden.

“They had been thrown through a wrought iron gate and into a fence.

“It was a very significant impact,” he said. “It is fortunate that this was not a fatality.

“I just want to say how fantastic both the police and paramedics were, in what was a very chaotic and challenging incident.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people had been hurt in the incident and two ambulances had been used to take them to hospital, adding: “We were called at 12.28am on Saturday to a report of a road traffic collision involving three pedestrians outside the Black Bull pub in Old Shotton.

“We dispatched one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical care manager, two double-crewed ambulances and a doctor. We transported one patient to James Cook University Hospital and two to University Hospital of North Tees.”