GP survey 2022: Hartlepool surgeries as rated by patients from worst to best

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.
The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.
1. McKenzie Group Practice, Wynyard Road
At McKenzie Group Practice, 47% of people rated their overall experience as good and 39% as bad.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. McKenzie House Surgery, Kendal Road
At McKenzie House Surgery, 57% of people rated their overall experience as good and 24% as bad.
Photo: Google
3. Hart Medical Practice, Surgery Lane
At Hart Medical Practice, 66% of people rated their overall experience as good and 20% as bad.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Chadwick Practice, Park Road
At the Chadwick Practice 73% of people rated their overall experience as good and 19% as bad.
Photo: Frank Reid