GP surgeries in Hartlepool have been rated by patients. /Photo: Frank Reid

GP survey 2022: Hartlepool surgeries as rated by patients from worst to best

A study has revealed the worst and best rated surgeries in Hartlepool according to patients.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:48 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 12:01 pm

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal how GP surgeries in Hartlepool fared.

1. McKenzie Group Practice, Wynyard Road

At McKenzie Group Practice, 47% of people rated their overall experience as good and 39% as bad.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. McKenzie House Surgery, Kendal Road

At McKenzie House Surgery, 57% of people rated their overall experience as good and 24% as bad.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hart Medical Practice, Surgery Lane

At Hart Medical Practice, 66% of people rated their overall experience as good and 20% as bad.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. The Chadwick Practice, Park Road

At the Chadwick Practice 73% of people rated their overall experience as good and 19% as bad.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
HartlepoolGP surgeriesNHS England
Next Page
Page 1 of 3