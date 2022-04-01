Grants available for Hartlepool communities to hold Platinum Jubilee street parties

To celebrate her 70 years as monarch, Hartlepool residents can apply to host a street party over the extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Constituted neighbourhood or community groups will be also be able to ask for a grant of between £50 and £250 to cover the costs of their activity – from road closure fees to materials – with full details to be announced in the near future.

The council is also inviting residents to share their own memories and mementoes of how the borough celebrated the Queen’s coronation and subsequent royal visits to town.

Queen Elizabeth II meets wellwishers in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, in July 1977 as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Called I Remember, the project is being run by Hartlepool’s community hubs and libraries and contributions will be the focus of an exhibition during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Denise McGuckin, the managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “With the UK steeped in the history of organised street parties and events to celebrate national events, we’d really like to support residents across the borough with their plans to mark this unique occasion.

“We’ll also be holding a number of special events across the weekend including lighting our beacons on the evening of Thursday 2nd June and we’ll be announcing a full programme of events in the coming weeks.

“June’s four-day bank holiday weekend offers an opportunity to celebrate the Queen’s remarkable reign and I hope residents will welcome the opportunity to host street parties right across the bank holiday weekend.

Further details are available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee

