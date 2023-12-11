A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after reports of a crash in Hartlepool earlier this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened just before 9am on Monday, December 11, on West View Road.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service arrived at the scene shortly after 9am and airlifted one casualty to hospital in just eight minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “We were called at 8.58am to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

Great North Air Ambulance takes one casualty to hospital after a road traffic collision.

"We arrived at the scene at 9.07am.

"A doctor and paramedic were on board the aircraft to assess and treat the patient and airlift them to hospital.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance.

"One patient was taken by air to James Cook Hospital.”