Great North Air Ambulance airlifts casualty to hospital after Hartlepool crash

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after reports of a crash in Hartlepool earlier this morning.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT
The incident happened just before 9am on Monday, December 11, on West View Road.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service arrived at the scene shortly after 9am and airlifted one casualty to hospital in just eight minutes.

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “We were called at 8.58am to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

Great North Air Ambulance takes one casualty to hospital after a road traffic collision.Great North Air Ambulance takes one casualty to hospital after a road traffic collision.
"We arrived at the scene at 9.07am.

"A doctor and paramedic were on board the aircraft to assess and treat the patient and airlift them to hospital.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance.

"One patient was taken by air to James Cook Hospital.”

Cleveland Police has been contacted for comment.

