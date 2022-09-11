The race is a milestone event for the region each year – and an emotional one too with many incredible charities being supported by those taking part in the world’s most famous half marathon.

Crowds were out in force along the race route to spur the runners on their way, with our reporting team also on the scene throughout Sunday.

Take a look at this selection of pictures from Great North Run day.

1. Runners ready Big smiles as runners head for the start line on Sunday morning.

2. Good luck Jasmine! Rachael Ransbury, left, supporting her daughter Jasmine Trinder alongside Lauren Ransbury. What a great banner!

3. You did it! Nick Warren was taking on the Great North Run for St Oswald's Hospice.

4. Here we go! Big smiles ahead of a big run. Participants in high spirits before the Great North Run kicked off on Sunday morning.