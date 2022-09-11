Great North Run 2022: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as racers and supporters make North East proud
Keen fundraisers returned to the iconic race route between Newcastle and South Shields as the Great North Run took place on Sunday, September 11.
The race is a milestone event for the region each year – and an emotional one too with many incredible charities being supported by those taking part in the world’s most famous half marathon.
But this year it was made all-the-more poignant by the recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 on Thursday, September 8.
Crowds were out in force along the race route to spur the runners on their way, with our reporting team also on the scene throughout Sunday.
Take a look at this selection of pictures from Great North Run day.
