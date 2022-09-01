Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of this year’s Great North Run on Sunday, September 11, we wanted to hear from the people at the heart of the special event; those taking part in the 13.1-mile route between Newcastle and South Shields for a good cause.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year took place over an amended route as part of mitigations put in place against the virus.

But this autumn it will be business as usual with thousands of runners and spectators descending on the region for race weekend, ending their half marathon effort by the sea in South Tyneside.

With just days to go, we put a call out across social media for participants to tell us what’s inspired their Great North Run.

The event raises thousands of much-needed pounds for charities each year, and the people below are just some of those playing a part in the weekend’s fundraising.

Here are some of the runners’ stories, and the good causes that are close to their hearts.

4Louis

Alistair Peel is running a 15-mile route on the day of the Great North Run in memory of his baby daughter Lucie-Mae and in aid of 4Louis.

He will be away in Center Parcs, but is honouring his committment to the race.

Ashleigh Campbell is running for 4Louis in memory of her baby boy Noah.

She added: “In memory of our baby and to support future grieving parents.”

Alice House Hospice

Grace, Kat and Paula all work at Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool; they’re running to help the hospice deliver the best care it can.

Find out more about their story and donate online here.

Alzheimer's Society

Kate Ford, who is a nurse, is taking on the Great North Run for the Alzheimer's Society.

She said: “I have also experienced this within my own family when my nana was diagnosed with dementia, and to have a loved one not recognise you is the worst.”

Here's where you can donate to her fundraiser.

Debbie and Gordon Garrity are also running for the Alzheimer's Society.

Debbie added: “We’ve seen family and friends affected over the past few years, not only those who are suffering, but also the families that have to witness their loved ones’ pain.”

A-Sisterhood

Michaela Berry is running for A-Sisterhood; an organisation committed to taking a stand for women everywhere.

She explained: “It supports women in the UK and all around the world, it helps in all aspects, from fleeing domestic violence situations, FGM, acid attacks, providing health care and sanitary products, bras and helping with schooling!”

Berwick’s Cancer Cars

Susan Howlett is running for Berwick's Cancer Cars.

She said: “I’m proud to say this will be my fourth time running for Berwick's Cancer Cars because this amazing charity helps us as a family by looking after my mum & taking her to her hospital appointments if we are unable to do so.”

Bowel Cancer UK

Matty Down is running for Bowel Cancer UK.

Here’s where you can donate to his Great North Run.

The British Heart Foundation

Sally Dixon is running for the British Heart Foundation, in memory of her uncle Mike Fox, who passed away last Christmas.

Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

She added: “Running 10 weeks after breaking my wrist but determined to do this.”

The Charlie & Carter Foundation

Joanne Nicholson and Team Nic are running for The Charlie & Carter Foundation.

Here’s where you can donate to their Great North Run.

Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust

Steph Brown is running for the Chloe & Lam Together Forever Trust.

Here's where you can support her fundraising online.

CHUF

Jake Featherstone and Ashleigh Steele are running together for CHUF in honour of their baby boy Finley.

Here’s where you can donate to their run.

Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Sarah Yates is running for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in memory of her brother.

Here’s where you can dona te to her Great North Run.

Daisy Chain

Claire Attey is running for Daisy Chain; supporting people with autism and their families.

She said: “I thought I would be really nervous but I’m actually really excited. It’ll be a fab day and I can’t wait to take in the atmosphere.”

Grace House North East

Michael Forbes said: “I'm running for the amazing Grace House North East. Fantastic charity that works with disabled children, young people and their families.”

Click here to find out more about Grace House and their work.

Great North Air Ambulance Service

Wendy Cooke is taking part in her first Great North Run for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Here’s where you can donate to her fundraiser.

Hospice UK

Kirsty Anderson is running for Hospice UK.

She said: “I'm running the GNR and then three weeks later the London Marathon for the Hospice UK! An amazing charity which helps so many families.”

If U Care Share Foundation

Jessica Talbot is running for If U Care Share, in memory of her 19-year-old son Keaton, who died in June 2019.

Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

Mental Health Foundation

Philippa Thorogood is running for the Mental Health Foundation.

Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

Mind

Glenn Williamson is running for Mind, in memory of his dad.

Here’s where you can donate to his Great North Run.

Newcastle Cat & Dog Shelter

Louise Mcalpine is running for the Newcastle Cat & Dog Shelter.

She added: “Such an amazing charity.”

Pawz For Thought

Avis Scott sent in her 12-year-old son Dan's fundraising link.

He's taking on the Junior Great North Run and here’s where you can donate.

Rainbow Trust

Jill Scurfield is running for the Rainbow Trust, which supports children and families with long-term illness.

Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

Samaritans

Imogen Mahadeva is running in aid of the Samaritans.

Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

St Benedict’s Hospice

Jackie Graham is running for St Benedict’s Hospice. Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

She said: “I’m doing my first GNR to raise money for St. Benedict’s Hospice, a wonderful local hospice that provides its patients and their families with the greatest of care, dignity and respect during a very difficult time.”

Teesside Family Foundation

Norman Wright is running for the Teesside Family Foundation.

Here's where you can support his Great North Run.

Tiny Lives

Holly Hall is running for Tiny Lives, in memory of her friend’s baby boy Jaxx.

Here’s where you can donate to her Great North Run.

Victim Support

Connor Bowe is running for Victim Support, in memory of his brother Dean.