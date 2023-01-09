Great North Run ballot 2023 is open - here's how you can enter
The Great North Run 2023 is under starter’s orders.
The famous half-marathon – which is sponsored by investment firm AJ Bell – will be back on the North East’s streets on Sunday, September 10.
And places are now up for grabs.
The ballot for this year’s event opened today, Monday, January 9, and will run until Monday, February 20.
With 60,000 entrants, it continues to be the biggest running event in the country.
‘We’re ready to welcome runners of all ages and abilities’
Many runners will be taking part to support good causes, raising an estimated £25million pounds for charity.
Great Run Company chief executive Paul Foster is looking forward to this year’s event: “We’re excited to open the ballot for the 42nd Great North Run today and kick off the countdown to the start line in September,” he said.
“As always, we’re ready to welcome runners of all ages and abilities, from across the region and around the world.
“This year we’re also welcoming AJ Bell as our Title Partner, we’re looking forward to working with them over the next five years to inspire, motivate and empower our runners to be their greatest."
‘Iconic event’
AJ Bell brand and PR director Charlie Musson said the firm was delighted to be backing the run: “We’re proud to be supporting such an iconic event and it’s exciting that the ballot for the AJ Bell Great North Run is now officially open,” he said.
"I’m sure runners up and down the country will be keen to get their applications in as quickly as possible and we’re looking forward to seeing them on that world-famous start line in September.
“We aim to make people feel good when they invest and we believe running, whether that’s to beat a PB, get more active or raise all important funds for charity, can help do the same in their broader lives.
"Good luck to everyone entering the ballot today.”
Starting with the very first Great North Run in 1981,The Great Run Series now sees 200,000 participants a year taking part.
The ballot for the AJ Bell Great North Run will run from 10AM on Monday 9 January until 10AM on Monday 20 February. You can enter the ballot today at greatrun.org/north.